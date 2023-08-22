Rihanna Reportedly Gave Birth To Her Second Child In Secret

PRPhotos.com

Rihanna reportedly gave birth to her and A$AP Rocky's second child back on August 3rd, but has kept quiet about the happy news. Sources told TMZ that the boy was born in Los Angeles. The name isn't known, but allegedly begins with an 'R.' Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy in blockbuster fashion while performing at the 2023 Super Bowl Half Time Show back In February, which was her first live performance in five years.

She and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, RZA Athelston Mayers, in May 2022. His name was presumably nod to the Wu-Tang Clan leader. Rihanna has gushed about loving motherhood, and even added maternity bras to her Savage X Fenty lingerie line. Rocky has also hinted on several occasions that the couple has also secretly gotten married.