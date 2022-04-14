Rihanna Says A$AP Rocky ‘Charmed’ Her Mom ‘From The Jump’

PRPhotos.com

During her recent cover story for Vogue, Rihanna opened up about her relationship with A$AP Rocky, saying that her mom liked him right away. She explained, “My mother has a really good read on people. She observes first and then she’ll move slowly. I guess I’m like that too. There are some guys that I’ve dated that she won’t even look at to this day. But she was charmed by him from the jump.”

RiRi also revealed that she'd love to raise her child in Barbados, saying, “Rocky asked me recently if I had a dream place, where would it be? I told him home, Barbados. I always imagined it being that way. But realistically it probably won’t be.”

RIHANNA REVEALS PREGNANCY CRAVINGS, SPEAKS ON ABSTAINING FROM MARIJUANA

Meanwhile, during the interview, Rihanna revealed her pregnancy cravings, saying, “I usually hate desserts, but all of a sudden you come close to me with a chocolate-​covered donut and you’ve got my heart forever.”

Another craving is tangerines with salt. RiRi explained, “It has to be with salt and only with salt, because in Barbados we take our fruits to the ocean and soak them. Trust me, it really is a thing.”

She also spoke on dealing with her hormonal mood swings without marijuana. She said, “I was bracing myself for something insane because I knew I wouldn’t have my usual coping mechanism: I can’t just go and smoke a joint right now.” She added, “I was pleasantly surprised that I’ve been able to manage.”

Rihanna is in her third-trimester. This is the first child for her and Rocky.