Rihanna Says She And A$AP Rocky Didn’t Plan Their Met Gala Outfits Together

Rihanna has revealed that her and boyfriend A$AP Rocky separately planned their looks for the MET Gala. She told E! News, “We weren’t even sure if we were going to go, so separately we were planning our looks just to be prepared. We ended up getting ready together and going and I didn’t even realize we were on a carpet together until somebody said, ‘You’re making your debut,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, sh*t."”

Meanwhile, RiRi also revealed whether Rocky was involved in the expanding of her Savage X Fenty underwear brand, which now includes designs for men. At the premiere of her Savage X Fenty Vo 3. She told People, “Are you kidding me? Do you know who I am? I’m a control freak.”

She added,”Listen, he’s proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish and all of my designs.”