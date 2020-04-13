Rihanna Says She Is Too Busy ‘Saving The World’ To Release An Album

PRPhotos.com

During her FENTY Social Club party on Instagram Live on Friday night (April 10th), Rihanna shut down fans who asked about her oft-delayed ninth album. She said, “If one of y’all motherf**kers ask me about the album one more time when I’m trying to save the world unlike y’all President…”

She added, “On sight!”

FENTY Social Club livestream featured DJ sets from Kitty Ca$h, Pedro, and Stretch Armstrong, and performances from Octavian and Lil Uzi Vert.