Rihanna Says To Expect The Unexpected On Her New Album

Rihanna has opened up about her upcoming album. Speaking to ET Canada at her new Savage X Fenty fashion show, she said about the upcoming project, “You’re not going to expect what you hear. Just put that in your mind. Whatever you know of Rihanna is not gonna be what you hear. I’m really experimenting, and music is like fashion. You should be able to play."

She added, "I should be able to wear what I want, and I treat music the same way. So I’m having fun, and it’s gonna be completely different.”