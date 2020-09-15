Home » R&B News » Rihanna Spotted Shooting Top Secret Project

On Sunday evening (September 13th), Rihanna was spotted on set of a top secret project in Los Angeles. According to Rap-Up, the singer was wearing a mask and sunglasses as she directed the shoot alongside several crew members. 

Young Thug was also spotted on set, as well as Rihanna's stylist Jahleel Weaver and Fenty Corp. Senior Vice President Jenn Rosales. Although many speculated that the shoot was for an upcoming video, it was reportedly for her upcoming Savage x Fenty fashion show vol. 2, which is rumored to returned to Amazon Prime in October.

