Rihanna is on the cover of the January and February 2021 issue of Essence. The singer teamed up with legendary artist Lorna Simpson for the shoot. For the photos, RiRi is said to be “reinterpreting the narrative of modern-day beauty” and the photographic cover collage is deemed “Of Earth & Sky.”

On working with Lorna, Rihanna said, “Lorna is a legend.” She added, “Honestly, I just didn’t think I could get her. But I like reaching for the stars and I like challenging myself.”