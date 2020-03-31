Rihanna Wants ‘3 Or 4 Kids’ In The Next 10 Years

PRPhotos.com

Rihanna is on the cover of British Vogue and inside, she revealed that she'd like to start a family one day. When asked where she sees herself in 10 years, she said, “I’ll have kids – three or four of ’em.”

She's even willing to be a single mom, saying, “I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

Meanwhile, the singer — who recently ended her relationship with Saudi billionaire businessman Hassan Jameel, said that she ain't taking any BS nowadays. She explained, “Since I turned 32, I’m realizing life is really short. You don’t have a lot of time to tolerate sh*t, you know? You put so much on your plate. When you’re overwhelmed, you need to start cutting things out. And I’m overwhelmed too much. What’s happening now is that I’m going back to black and white. My grey area is shutting down.”

RIHANNA GIVES AN UPDATE ON 'R9'

Meanwhile, Rihann also discussed her upcoming ninth album, saying, “I can’t say when I’m going to drop. But I am very aggressively working on music.”

She continued, “I don’t want my albums to feel like themes. There are no rules. There’s no format. There’s just good music, and if I feel it, I’m putting it out.”

When asked if R9 will still be a reggae album, she said, “Oh no, that is happening. I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything – I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre – now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want.”