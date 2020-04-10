Home » R&B News » Rihanna’s Dad Was Diagnosed With COVID-19

Rihanna’s Dad Was Diagnosed With COVID-19

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Rihanna's dad Ronald Fenty tested positive for coronavirus and revealed that his daughter sent him a ventilator. He told The Sun, “My daughter Robyn was checking in on me every day. I thought I was going to die to be honest. I have to say, I love you so much, Robyn. She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done.” 

Rihanna also donated over $700,000 worth of ventilators in her home country. After spending 14 days in an isolation center, Ronald was declared virus-free and is now back in his Barbados home. 

Mr. Fenty stressed the severity of the illness, saying, “I want everybody to stay home. This is a serious situation. More serious than people realize. Please stay home.”

Ronald is one of over 50 coronavirus cases in Barbados, with three deaths reported so far.

Related Articles

Diplo Admits That Usher’s ‘Climax’ Was Inspired By The Weeknd’s Debut Mixtape
Ana de Armas Gushes About Working With ‘Handsome’ Co-Stars Gosling, Reeves, Affleck
J.K. Rowling Says She Has ‘Recovered’ From COVID-19
Farrah Franklin Insinuates That Beyonce’s Dad Hit On Her While She Was In Destiny’s Child
Sarah Hyland Is Not Thrilled With the Modern Family Ending
How Celebrities Are Contending With Coronavirus