Rihanna’s Dad Was Diagnosed With COVID-19

Rihanna's dad Ronald Fenty tested positive for coronavirus and revealed that his daughter sent him a ventilator. He told The Sun, “My daughter Robyn was checking in on me every day. I thought I was going to die to be honest. I have to say, I love you so much, Robyn. She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done.”

Rihanna also donated over $700,000 worth of ventilators in her home country. After spending 14 days in an isolation center, Ronald was declared virus-free and is now back in his Barbados home.

Mr. Fenty stressed the severity of the illness, saying, “I want everybody to stay home. This is a serious situation. More serious than people realize. Please stay home.”

Ronald is one of over 50 coronavirus cases in Barbados, with three deaths reported so far.