Rihanna's house was apparently swarmed by police after a man showed up trying to propose.

According to TMZ on Thursday (March 23rd), the intruder tried to gain access to Rihanna's home and was greeted by security, whom he told he was there to propose to Rih.

The police were called shortly after and took the man into custody.

Reports claim that a "serious chat about his intentions" was had in the squad car.

It's unclear if Rihanna was home at the time.