Rita Ora Cancels Show In Hungary Over The Weekend Due To Hospitalization

Rita Ora had to cancel her scheduled appearance at the Campus Fesztivál in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday night after being given a doctor’s order to rest. The pop star shared the bad news with her fans on Saturday (July 27) that she would be unable to perform at the festival that evening due to an unspecified illness that required her to spend the previous night in the hospital. Ora wrote in a since expired Instagram story, “Please forgive this unexpected turn of events but sadly I will not be able to perform at Campus Fesztivál tonight. Having spent the night in hospital in Budapest, I must rest thoroughly and follow doctor’s orders. I am so sorry to my fans who are going to be there today and I’m truly thankful for your understanding.”

Ora’s next scheduled live appearance is on August 16 gig at the Lovestream Festival in Bratislava, Slovakia, as part of a summer tour in support of her 2023 album, You & I, and her hot new single, “Ask & You Shall Receive.” (Billboard)