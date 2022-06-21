Home » R&B News » Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Reach A Settlement In Revenge Porn Case

Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Reach A Settlement In Revenge Porn Case

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna reached a settlement in their revenge porn case on Monday (June 20th), just ahead of the jury selection process. Potential jurors were informed of the last-minute update as they lined up outside of the courthouse.

Chyna, born Angela White, sued Kardashian in 2017 for posting nude photos of her to his Instagram in a “vicious social media tirade designed to hurt and publicly shame Ms. White.”

The exact details of the settlement have not yet been released, but a source told Rolling Stone, “The case in not going forward. It settled.”

Last week, both Kardashian and Chyna said they hoped they could reach a settlement for the sake of their daughter, Dream.

