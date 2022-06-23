Home » R&B News » Robin S Reacts To Beyonce For ‘Giving Me My Flowers While I’m Still Alive’

Robin S has reacted to Beyonce sampling her 1993 hit “Show Me Love” on her new single “Break My Soul.” During an interview with Good Morning Britain, Robin said, “My son called me and he’s like, ‘Mom, mom. You’re trending all over the place. You know Beyoncé put her song out and it’s ‘Show Me Love’, and you’re trending everywhere.'”

She continued, “This is Robin S and this message goes out to the Queen B herself, Beyoncé, to Jay-Z, to the entire team. Thank you so much for giving me my flowers while I’m still alive. I’m honored and excited to see what else can happen. Maybe we can do a collab together? You know, that’s always the dream. I can’t even. Just wow. A lot of thanks.”

