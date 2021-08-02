Rolling Stone Names Beyonce’s ‘Formation’ The Best Music Video Of All Time

PRPhotos.com

Rolling Stone has named Beyonce's "Formation" the best music video of all tiime. In honor of MTV's 40th anniversary, the magazine ranked the 100 greatest music videos of all time. The magazine said, “In under five minutes, Beyoncé moves from a plantation-style house where the Black denizens are the masters not the slaves to the top of a sinking police car."

The magazine continued, "If Beyoncé’s self-titled visual album established her as one of the greatest artists of all time, her surprise-released ‘Formation’ video (and ensuing album Lemonade) marked her as one of the most important.”

Johnny Cash's "Hurt" took the number two spot, while Madonna's "Vogue" came in at number three. Childish Gambino's "This Is America" snagged the number four spot and New Order's "The Perfect Kiss" rounded out the top five.

Meanwhile, Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" placed at number 10 on the list. See the top 20 list below:

1. Beyoncé – “Formation”

2. Johnny Cash – “Hurt”

3. Madonna – “Vogue”

4. Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

5. New Order – “The Perfect Kiss”

6. Beastie Boys – “Sabotage”

7. D’Angelo – “Untitled (How Does It Feel?)”

8. Peter Gabriel – “Sledgehammer”

9. Guns N’ Roses – “November Rain”

10. Michael Jackson – “Billie Jean”

11. George Michael – “Freedom ’90”

12. Beyoncé – “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”

13. Nirvana – “Smells Like Teen Spirit”

14. A-ha – “Take on Me”

15. The White Stripes – “Fell in Love With a Girl”

16. Missy Elliott – “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)”

17. Duran Duran – “Hungry Like the Wolf”

18. Prince – “Kiss”

19. Radiohead – “Paranoid Android”

20. DJ Shadow feat. Run the Jewels – “Nobody Speak”