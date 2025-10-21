Rosalía Reveals That Her New Album, ‘Lux,’ Is Set For Release In November

Rosalía has officially confirmed that her long-awaited new album, Lux, will finally be released on November 7 via Columbia Records. The announcement – which followed weeks of social media teasers – took place in a public reveal at Madrid’s Gran Vía on Monday (October 20), which included a display of the album artwork featuring the Grammy-winning singer in nun’s attire. “Been waiting so long for this day, this moment, and finally, this moment has arrived,” Rosalía said on the livestreamed album announcement. Vinyl and CD editions of Lux are already available for pre-order on her website, including a limited-edition package that includes a postcard signed by the 33-year-old Spanish singer. Lux marks a continuation of Rosalía’s artistic evolution following her acclaimed last release, 2022’s Motomami, which won Album of the Year at the Latin Grammy Awards, making her the first woman to win the award twice. (Variety)