Rüfüs Du Sol Responds After “Completely Unacceptable” Fan Assault At Their Rose Bowl Show

Video of a violent assault that took place during Rüfüs Du Sol’s show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday night (August 16) has gone viral, causing the Grammy-winning Australian trio to speak out and condemn the “completely unacceptable” behavior. The incident, which involved a man repeatedly punching attendees after someone apparently spilled a drink on him, resulted in injuries that required medical attention. The band shared a statement on social media on Monday (August 18): “Delivering moments to our fans to gather and celebrate safely is what we live for. We have been heart broken to hear of the act of violence that took place during the opening act on Saturday. This type of behavior is completely unacceptable anywhere, and the fact that this happened at one of our shows was devastating to learn about. Local law enforcement are actively investigating the situation.” Fans criticized the event’s apparent overcrowding and safety issues, describing blocked exits and chaotic conditions, further raising concerns about concert management at the venue. (Billboard)