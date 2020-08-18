Rush Limbaugh Dragged After Calling Kamala Harris A ‘Mattress’

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh was dragged on social media for recent comments he made about Senator Kamala Harris. During a recent episode of his show, he was discussing the firing of NBA photographer Bill Baptist, who shared a meme on Facebook of Harris. Limbaugh said, “[He] posted an image that read ‘Joe and the H*e,’ h-*-e. Now, what do you think that’s about, Joe and the H*e?"

He then went on to discuss an article in The American Spectator called “Why It Should Matter to Women That Kamala Harris Slept Her Way Up.” He then said, “It is no secret but public knowledge that Kamala Harris slept her way up into California political life by being a very public escort and mattress for California Democrat kingmaker Willie Brown.”

He continued, “Now, some people read this story and said, ‘Mattress? Didn’t he mean mistress?’ No, I think, they meant mattress here. So we have two different stories here that are trading off the known fact that she was Willie Brown’s mattress…and that he has talked about how it propelled her, that he ended up being one of her mentors.”

He added, “And, by the way, if anybody knows [Harris’] backside, it’s Willie Brown. I mean in the biblical, intimate sense. He knows her backside. They’ve both acknowledged that she knows his, even though his backside is not as big as hers was.”