Russell Wilson’s Mom Speaks On His Relationship With Ciara

PRPhotos.com

In a recent interview, Russell Wilson's mom Tammy Wilson spoke on his relationship with Ciara. Wilson appeared on the Raising Fame podcast hosted by Dell and Sonya Curry — the parents of Stephan Curry. Wilson spoke on the first time Russell mentioned Ciara to her.

She said, “When he first told me about her, he sent me this picture. I’m like, ‘She looks familiar.’ I didn’t really follow Ciara. I had seen a documentary or read an article about her.”

She continued, “And I’m going to be honest with you. I did say something about–I’m a mom I love my kid. And I’m like, ‘Doesn’t she have a kid?’ He and I had conversations about that. . . . I look at my own situation and how I was born, and so I can’t judge anybody. So I said to him, ‘Okay, if you’re really serious about it then you have to love that kid as if it were your own even if that means that you give that kid your name. If you’re going to be with someone who has a kid you can’t treat that kid any differently.”

She added, “That was my piece of advice to him on that…When it comes to Ciara, Russell loves everything.” He added, “You would not know that Future is not his…”

She also spoke on Ciara's infamous prayer, saying, “Who he selects is who he selects. I will say, the song ‘I Bet’, when I listened to it, I listened to it a number of times. But that song, I knew in my spirit that she made a decision. I actually met the guy who wrote that song. He and I were talking about that song and that’s what he was sharing with me. When they wrote that song, she had made a decision, she wanted to handle things a little differently. I’m just hoping and believing that everything works out great.”