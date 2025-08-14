Sabrina Carpenter Admits She Is “Freaking Out” About Her Collaboration On Taylor Swift’s New Album

In her Instagram Stories post on Wednesday (August 13), Sabrina Carpenter revealed that she is understandably “freaking out” after being announced as the sole featured guest artist on Taylor Swift’s upcoming 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl. Carpenter, who collaborates with Swift on the title-track of her highly anticipated new album, shared an image of the cover art and the October 3 release date, alongside the caption, “i know someone who’s freaking out and it’s me.” A longtime admirer of Swift, Carpenter has dreamed of this moment since uploading a passionate cover of Swift’s “Picture to Burn” in 2009. She previously opened for Swift on The Eras Tour, and memorably joined Taylor on stage in New Orleans in 2024 for a memorable mashup of their hits. The duo’s joint track on Swift’s forthcoming record marks the first studio collaboration for these chart-topping pop superstars, and the announcement comes only two weeks before the release of Carpenter’s seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, on August 29. (Rolling Stone)