Sabrina Carpenter, Alex Warren, Ravyn Lenae Top Spotify’s 2025 Songs Of Summer List

Spotify’s editorial team has named Sabrina Carpenter, Alex Warren, and Ravyn Lenae among the artists leading its 2025 Songs of Summer list. The tally features tracks like Warren’s “Ordinary,” Lenae’s “Love Me Not,” Carpenter’s “Manchild,” Sombr’s “Back to Friends,” and the remix “Shake It to the Max” by Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng, and Shenseea. This summer has been noted as the least danceable and lowest-energy in a decade, with many top tracks, including the chart-topping ballad “Ordinary,” reflecting a more subdued musical trend. Among the statistical highlights of the featured tracks, “Ordinary” is the most streamed song of the summer, while “Manchild” spent 25 days at No. 1 on the U.S. Daily Top Songs chart, and “Shake It to the Max” charted in the Top 50 in over 45 countries. All songs included in the list were initially part of Spotify’s May predictions for the Song of the Summer, except “Manchild,” which was released the following month. (Variety)