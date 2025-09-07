Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey Share Spotlight At 2025 MTV VMAs

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday night at New York’s UBS Arena. LL Cool J hosted the event, which featured a series of live performances from music icons and breakout current stars. Sabrina Carpenter delivered the live debut of “Tears” from her newly crowned Billboard No. 1 album, Man’s Best Friend, and later in the ceremony she took home her second ever VMA for Best Album for Short n’ Sweet. Mariah Carey – who earlier in the night won her first ever VMA for Best R&B for her new single, “Type Dangerous” – was also presented the prestigious Video Vanguard Award by Ariana Grande, following Carey’s performance of a medley of her hits. Grande later won the night’s biggest award, Video of the Year for “Brighter Days Ahead,” which also took home the Best Pop award.

Lady Gaga was presented with the Artist of the Year award early in the ceremony, so she could hurry across town for her headlining performance at Madison Square Garden, where later in the show she performed “Abracadabra” alongside the live debut of her brand new single from the Wednesday soundtrack, “The Dead Dance.” She also won Best Collaboration for her joint hit with Bruno Mars, “Die with a Smile.” Ricky Martin performed a medley of his hits, before being presented with the first ever Latin Icon Award by Jessica Simpson, who opened for him on the Livin’ La Vida Loca Tour. Busta Rhymes also delivered a career-spanning performance alongside a series of special guests, before he received the inaugural Rock the Bells Visionary Award from his longtime friend, LL Cool J.

Jack Osbourne and his kids gave a heartfelt video introduction to the live tribute for his dad, Ozzy, as Yungblud performed “Crazy Train” and “Changes” alongside Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, while Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry delivered a moving rendition of “Mama, I’m Coming Home.” Rosé was on hand to receive the Song of the Year VMA for her chart-topping collaboration with Bruno Mars, “APT.” Sombr performed his breakout hits, “Back to Friends” and “12 to 12,” with “Back to Friends” also taking home the Best Alternative VMA. Tate McRae was awarded the Song of the Summer VMA for “Just Keep Watching,” and later in the show delivered a performance of her current hits, “Revolving Door” and “Sports Car.”

Post Malone and Jelly Roll performed their hit collaboration, "Losers," live from The Big Ass World Tour stop in Germany. Alex Warren was awarded the VMA for Best New Artist, and later performed "Eternity" and his smash hit "Ordinary." Megan Maroney took home the inaugural Best Country VMA for Am I Okay? and also gave a brief live performance, while LISA won Best K-Pop for "Born Again," her hit collaboration with Doja Cat and RAYE. Doja earlier opened the show with the debut live performance of "Jealous Type," the lead single from her highly-anticipated new album, Vie, which featured a surprise appearance by smooth jazz icon, Kenny G.