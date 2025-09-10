Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates ‘Man’s Best Friend’ Debuting At No. 1, Thanks Fans For “Having Such A Damn Good Time” With Album

On Wednesday (September 10), Sabrina Carpenter took to social media to express gratitude to fans for embracing her new album, Man’s Best Friend, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking her second chart-topping record and highest debut ever. Sharing behind-the-scenes footage from the recording studio on Instagram, Carpenter credited collaborators Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff, and John Ryan for the album’s creation, describing the experience as a “pure wholesome electric” time. “To see the way you are all resonating with it just makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world,” Carpenter captioned her post. “Thank you for listening (top to bottom!!!) and thank you for bringing this album into your lives and having such a damn good time with it, I’m having fun too :’).” Carpenter is also rumored to be one of the headliners at Coachella 2026 alongside Karol G, with Kendrick Lamar, Dua Lipa, and Anyma also potentially receiving top billing at the high-profile music festival. (Rolling Stone)