Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates One-Year Anniversary Of ‘Short N’ Sweet’ Ahead Of ‘Man’s Best Friend’ Release

On Saturday (August 23), Sabrina Carpenter took to social media to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her album, Short n’ Sweet, which spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned the music superstar her first Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album. Carpenter is preparing to release her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, on Friday (August 29), but she took time to reflect on the past year, while sharing a carousel of photos surrounding the album. “Pausing from MBF to say happy one year of Short n’ Sweet 🩵,” Carpenter captioned her post. “One year of kiss marks, camaraderie, and being so fu**ing horny. this album is one of my most prized possessions. One of the most fun years I’ve had in my whole life 💋💋💋.” Following the album release, Carpenter will perform at the 2025 VMAs on September 7, and has a high-profile collaboration on Taylor Swift‘s new record, The Life of a Showgirl, due out October 3. (Billboard)