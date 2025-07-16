Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates “Special Moments” Surrounding Three Year Anniversary Of ‘Emails I Can’t Send’

On Monday (July 15), Sabrina Carpenter reflected on the third anniversary of her 2022 album, Emails I Can’t Send. The two-time Grammy winner expressed gratitude for the lessons learned and connections made through the music, noting the album’s role in paving the way for her subsequent successes in hit songs like “Espresso” and “Taste” from her chart-topping 2024 album, Short n’ Sweet. “3 years of my dear emails,” Carpenter wrote in an Instagram Story. “This album means so much to me and was the gateway to many special moments I couldn’t see ahead. I will never take this chapter for granted and what it taught me and how much closer it brought me to each and every one of you.” To mark the milestone, Carpenter is releasing the first-ever vinyl edition of 2023’s deluxe version of the album, Emails I Can’t Send Fwd. (Rolling Stone)