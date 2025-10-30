Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, And Doechii Set To Announce 2026 Grammy Nominations Via Livestream

Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Doechii, and Brandi Carlile lead a host of notable artists who will announce the 2026 Grammy nominations during a livestream on November 7 at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel. Other artists taking part in the Grammy nominations reveal include Nicole Scherzinger, Jon Batiste, Karol G, Little Big Town, Lizzo, Mumford and Sons, Sam Smith, and Dr. Chelsey Green, the chair of the Recording Academy’s board of trustees. Carpenter, a recent two-time Grammy winner, is poised for multiple nominations this year, alongside Roan and Doechii, while Carlile and Scherzinger are also strong contenders. The event will also feature a nominations wrap-up show immediately afterward, with the Grammy telecast set to air on CBS for the final time on February 1, 2026, before moving to ABC and Disney in 2027. (Billboard)