Sabrina Carpenter Covers “Barbie Girl,” Dresses Up As Wonder Woman And Fred Flintstone During Halloween MSG Show

During Sabrina Carpenter’s Halloween show on her Short ‘N Sweet Tour at Madison Square Garden – which she dubbed Short ‘N Spooky for the holiday – the Grammy-winning pop superstar dressed up as Margot Robbie’s Barbie while performing a cover of Aqua’s 1997 worldwide chart-topper, “Barbie Girl.” Carpenter also donned two other playful costumes during the show – her fourth performance of an epic five-night stand at MSG – dressing up as Wonder Woman and Fred Flintstone during different portions of the set. The show also featured Carpenter continuing her playful tradition of “arresting” a fan from the audience with fluffy pink handcuffs. In this case, Carpenter apprehended Scream star Drew Barrymore, who wore a Ghostface mask to match the show’s Halloween festivities. Carpenter concluded her celebrated run at MSG on Saturday night, and now heads to Nashville for a two-night stand at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday and Wednesday (November 4-5). (NME)