Sabrina Carpenter Enlists Golden Retriever To Help Reveal ‘Man’s Best Friend’ Tracklist

Sabrina Carpenter has chosen a creative way to unveil the tracklist of her upcoming seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, due out August 29 via Island Records. The pop superstar reinforces the “man’s best friend” theme of her new record by enlisting a golden retriever puppy and two lucky fans to help reveal song names through a series of Instagram and Twitter posts. Beginning on Tuesday (July 22), Carpenter shared the names of track 12, “Goodbye,” and track 11, “House Tour,” with fan photos featuring the puppy, generating widespread excitement and hundreds of thousands of likes on social media. This inventive and adorable album rollout, combined with Carpenter’s playful fan engagement, has swelled the anticipation for the release, which features the chart-topping lead single, “Manchild,” and is the follow-up to her 2024 Grammy-winning record, Short n’ Sweet. (Billboard)