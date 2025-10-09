Sabrina Carpenter Named Variety’s 2025 Hitmaker Of The Year, Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut: “I’m A Lucky Girl!”

Variety has named Sabrina Carpenter as their 2025 Hitmaker of the Year, and will honor her at the ninth annual Hitmakers celebration on December 6 in Los Angeles. Carpenter’s recognition comes amid the success of her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and amassed over 180 million U.S. streams in its first week, continuing the momentum from her 2024 Grammy-winning album, Short & Sweet. She is set to headline Coachella next April, and has a highly-anticipated North American tour kicking off in October. Carpenter joins an elite group of past Hitmakers like Charli XCX, SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, and Harry Styles. Carpenter also made her Grand Ole Opry debut on Tuesday (October 7), describing the experience as “a magical night.” Carpenter was introduced by Sheryl Crow, with Sabrina gushing, “i am the biggest fan ever so that made my whole night alone if nothing else!” Celebrating the iconic venue’s 100th anniversary, Carpenter thanked fans and the band, while sharing backstage moments and expressing gratitude for the warm welcome she received. The Opry captured the event on TikTok, writing, “We were thrilled to welcome her into the circle!” (Variety)