Sabrina Carpenter Officially Releases ‘Man’s Best Friend’ Bonus Track, “Such A Funny Way”

On Thursday (September 4), Sabrina Carpenter announced on social media that she has officially released the bonus track, “Such a Funny Way,” from her new album, Man’s Best Friend, as a digital download. The Grammy-winning pop superstar has now made the previously vinyl-only bonus track more widely available, though it is not yet available on streaming platforms. “A little surprise for you,” Carpenter wrote on Instagram. “’Such a Funny Way’ is a song i am so proud of. the sentiment is one i always thought could really be the end of Man’s Best Friend in another universe! i didn’t want you to wait too long to have it and get to know it. 🐾 🖤” Carpenter will promote her new album by headlining Austin City Limits Festival in October, followed by a high-profile four-night stand at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with headlining appearances at Lollapalooza festivals in Chile, Brazil, and Argentina scheduled next spring. (Rolling Stone)