Sabrina Carpenter Praises Taylor Swift Following Record-Setting Week For ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’

Sabrina Carpenter took to her Instagram Stories to praise Taylor Swift as the “greatest of all time” (GOAT) after Swift’s Billboard No. 1 album, The Life of a Showgirl, shattered records by selling over 4 million copies in its first week, marking the biggest opening week in music history. Carpenter, who is featured as the sole guest artist on the album after touring with Swift during her blockbuster Eras Tour, reshared Swift’s recent Instagram post, and celebrated her milestone with a series of heart emojis and the emphatic phrase “Of. All. Time.” In her caption, Swift reflected on her humble beginnings and expressed her appreciation for the overwhelming success of Showgirl, writing: “I have 4 million thank you’s I want to send to the fans, and 4 million reasons to feel even more proud of this album than I already was. I’ll cherish this feeling forever. Thank you for the lovely bouquet. 💐” (Billboard)