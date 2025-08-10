Sabrina Carpenter Reveals Final Alternate Cover For ‘Man’s Best Friend,’ Including “Special Bonus Track”

On Friday (August 8), Sabrina Carpenter revealed the fourth and final alternate cover for her upcoming seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, which is set to drop on August 29. The just-announced edition also features an exclusive vinyl-only bonus track, “Such A Funny Way,” along with new artwork capturing the Grammy-winning pop superstar donning a blue sparkling ball gown at a dinner table surrounded by tuxedoed men. The image continues the visual theme featured on the album’s initial risqué cover, which sparked widespread discussion online. The new cover announcement follows the adorable unveiling of the album’s full 12-song tracklist featuring a series of golden retrievers. Man’s Best Friend will feature the Hot 100 No. 1 hit, “Manchild,” which Carpenter showcased during her recent headlining performance at Lollapalooza that included a special guest appearance by Earth, Wind & Fire. (Billboard)