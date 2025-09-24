Sabrina Carpenter Says Men Are “A Really Fun Species To Watch”

In a new cover story feature for Vogue Italia, Sabrina Carpenter shared her mixed feelings about men. “I think they’re a really fun species to watch, in both a good and bad way,” she admits. “I feel really adored, inspired and loved by some of them, and really confused, attacked and ridiculed by others.” Those conflicting thoughts about the opposite sex are at the heart of many of the songs on Carpenter’s chart-topping new album, Man’s Best Friend. In the interview, the Grammy-winning pop superstar also went on to praise her fans for their dedicated support throughout her career. “The most important thing in the last 10 years of my life has been the people who have brought me to where I am now, the fans who have stuck by me through every moment,” Carpenter shared, while affectionately adding, “We’re really growing together.” (Billboard)