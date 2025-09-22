Sabrina Carpenter Set To Make Her Surprising Grand Ole Opry Debut In October

On Friday (September 19), the Grand Ole Opry stirred mixed reactions among country music fans by making an announcement that Grammy-winning pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter will make her Opry debut on October 7. “Oh, boy! @sabrinacarpenter is making her Opry debut!,” the venue captioned their announcement. “We can’t wait to welcome her to the Opry stage on October 7. See you soon, Sabrina!” The news sparked debate over her place at the iconic Nashville venue known as the heart of country music, since Carpenter is a pop artist that isn’t traditionally associated with country. Supporters have pointed to the country influences in her music, as well as her celebrated collaboration with Dolly Parton on a reworked version of her chart-topping 2024 single, “Please Please Please.” This move is part of the Opry’s ongoing evolution in showcasing diverse musical voices during its 100th anniversary celebration. Carpenter’s performance is designated as a guest appearance, not an official Opry membership, which is reserved for artists who have made significant contributions to country music. (Parade)