Sabrina Carpenter Shoots ‘Sex And The City’ Inspired Promo For Upcoming SNL Hosting And Performing Gig

Sabrina Carpenter is the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live’s October 18 episode, and the pop superstar released a new promo for the show that parodies Sex and the City. In the clip, Carpenter hilariously steps into Carrie Bradshaw’s New York, exchanging witty banter with cast members, and embodying the iconic character’s sass, all while a voiceover shares her thoughts about the experience. “The woman wondered what she’d gotten herself into,” Carpenter narrates while she types away at a laptop that isn’t even turned on, before leaving us hanging at the end of the clip by adding, “Having won over the cast and crew, the only thing left to do was…” Carpenter made her debut appearance on SNL in May 2024 by performing her hit single, “Espresso,” alongside a medley of her early tunes, “Feather/Nonsense,” and she has since gone on to release two chart-topping albums, the Grammy-winning Short n’ Sweet and Man’s Best Friend. (Rolling Stone)