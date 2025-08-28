Sabrina Carpenter Warns Fans That ‘Man’s Best Friend’ Is “Not For Any Pearl Clutchers”

In a short clip promoting her appearance on CBS Mornings on Friday, Sabrina Carpenter warned that her upcoming album, Man’s Best Friend, dropping August 29, is “not for any pearl clutchers” due to its bold themes and sexually explicit lyrics. “But I also think that even pearl clutchers can listen to an album like that in their own solitude and find something that makes them smirk and chuckle to themselves,” Carpenter adds, while admitting that “sometimes people hear the lyrics that are really bold or they go, ‘I don’t want to sing this in front of other people.’ It’s like it’s almost too TMI.” Even the provocative cover art to Man’s Best Friend generated controversy, with the image of Carpenter down on all fours with a man grabbing her by the hair receiving backlash from critics who found the image degrading to women. The Grammy-winning pop superstar released multiple variants of her new album with different cover images to satisfy even the biggest pearl-clutchers in her fanbase. (Billboard)