Sabrina Carpenter’s Dogs Featured On Cover Of ‘Vogue’s’ New ‘Dogue’ Issue

Sabrina Carpenter’s dogs, Goodwin and Louie, have gained newfound fame as the current cover stars for Vogue’s ongoing Dogue series, which focuses on the puppies of various celebrities. Carpenter humorously revealed the egos of her pets have “substantially grown” due to the increased attention they receive on walks. “This sounds cliché, but their best quality — both of them — is just how genuinely loving and adoring they are,” Carpenter said of her pups, noting that 14-year-old Goodwin “is really empathetic,” while one-year-old Louie is “such a good listener.” The issue also features other celebrity dogs like BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ’s terrier Hank, and Maluma’s Dobermans. Carpenter’s canine-themed collaboration aligns with the theme of her upcoming album, Man’s Best Friend, which is set for release on August 28. The Grammy-winning pop star recently unveiled the project’s tracklist by having her fans pose with an adorable pup and a director’s chair featuring each of the song names. (Billboard)