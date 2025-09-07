Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend’ Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200 Chart

Sabrina Carpenter claims her second career No. 1 on the Billboard 200 as Man’s Best Friend debuts atop the chart this week. This follows the chart success of Short n’ Sweet, which also debuted at No. 1 in September 2024, and spent four nonconsecutive weeks atop the tally. Carpenter’s new album launches with 366,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S., with traditional album sales comprising 224,000 of that total, as both figures mark career-high weeks for the Grammy-winning pop superstar. Man’s Best Friend is the lone debut on this week’s chart, notching 2025’s biggest week for an album by a woman, by units and by album sales, while claiming the third-biggest week of the year among all albums.

The rest of the Billboard 200 Top 10 is rounded out by the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack, which holds firm at No. 2, followed by Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem remaining at No. 3, Stray Kids’ former chart-topper KARMA falls three spots to No. 4 in its second week, Alex Warren’s You’ll Be Alright, Kid rises three spots to No. 5, Wallen’s One Thing at a Time jumps up four spots to No. 6, Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet vaults up eight places to No. 7 boosted by her new release, Gunna’s The Last Wun moves up one spot to No. 8, SZA’s SOS leaps up three slots to No. 9, and BigXthaPlug’s I Hope You’re Happy falls three spots to No. 10. (Billboard)