Safaree Samuels Responds To His Critics

Safaree Samuels took to Instagram to respond to critics of his relationship with estranged wife Erica Mena and his parenting style. On Monday night (July 26th), Safaree was trending online during Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta when he was shown laughing at his daughter Safire after she fell and hit her head on the floor.

In a video on his Instagram Story, Safaree said, "I just wanna thank my mother for making me the way she did . . . There's some people out there wouldnt be able to handle the backlash I get . . ."

He continued, "I'm so glad that I don't give a sh*t about what none of y'a'll think."

He added, "I appreciate yall being so invested too. It's kinda cool but its kinda sick at the same time."