Sam Fender Wins Mercury Prize, Beating Out Fontaines D.C., Pulp, And Wolf Alice For Prestigious U.K. Music Award

On Thursday night (October 16), Sam Fender was awarded the 2025 Mercury Prize for his album, People Watching. The ceremony was held in Fender’s hometown of Newcastle in the North East of England, marking the first time the awards took place outside of London. Receiving the trophy from broadcaster and DJ Sian Eleri, Fender thanked fellow nominees like CMAT and Fontaines D.C., while other shortlisted bands like Pulp, FKA Twigs, and Wolf Alice performed at the event. Fender dedicated the award to the late Annie Orwin, who inspired the album, referring to her as “like a surrogate mother to me and passed away last November. I was by her side at the end, slept on a chair next to her. It’s about what was going through my head, to and from that place and home.” Emotional and surprised by the win, he praised his hometown, calling it “the best region in the country,” before performing the title track to a standing ovation. (NME)