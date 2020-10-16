Home » R&B News » Sam Smith, Maluma, Doja Cat To Perform On MTV EMA Show

Sam Smith, Maluma, Doja Cat To Perform On MTV EMA Show

Sam Smith, Doja Cat, Maluma, Yungblud, and Zara Larsson are the first performers announced for the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA.) Maluma is nominated for 3 awards and Doja Cat for 2, both will be performing on the EMA stage for the very first time. Sam Smith is nominated in one category: best collaboration for “I’m Ready,” a song he did with Demi Lovato.

As previously released, Lady Gaga is the top nominee with seven nods. BTS and Justin Bieber both have 5 nominations.

Unlike any other year, this year’s show will be shot in multiple locations around the world. The awards show will air globally on MTV on Nov. 8.

Sam Smith, Doja Cat, and Maluma, Yungblud, and Zara Larsson will perform on the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA.) Lady Gaga is the top nominee with seven nods. BTS and Justin Bieber both have 5 nominations. It It will be shot in multiple locations around the world and will air on Nov. 8.

