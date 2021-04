PRPhotos.com

Sam Smith received the GLAAD Media Award for outstanding music artist for their third studio album, Love Goes.

Katy Perry presented Smith with the award at Thursday’s (April 8th) ceremony, saying that “Music helped us get through this very difficult time when not much else did.”

The “Diamonds” singer accepted the award from home, remarking, “I watch these award shows every year, and it really means a lot to me to be getting this so thank you very much.”