Sarah McLachlan And Olivia Rodrigo Share Their Thoughts On Lilith Fair’s Impact In New Documentary Trailer

On Friday (September 12), the first trailer was shared for the upcoming documentary, Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery — The Untold Story, which is set to premiere on Hulu and Disney+ on September 21. The film celebrates the groundbreaking all-female music festival through interviews with co-founder Sarah McLachlan, festival veterans like Sheryl Crow, Paula Cole, Bonnie Raitt, and Erykah Badut, and younger artists such as Olivia Rodrigo. “All of my favorite artists played at this event,” Rodrigo says in the trailer. “I was in disbelief I had never heard of it before.” The documentary is directed by Ally Pankiw and produced by Dan Levy’s Not a Real Production Company, with the project receiving the full support of the original Lilith Fair founders. The film features rare performances and backstage footage, highlighting the festival’s powerful, supportive environment and its impact on women in music. It will also debut on CBC in Canada on September 17. (Rolling Stone)