Sarah McLachlan Notches Her Seventh Top 10 On Album Sales Chart With Strong Debut Of ‘Better Broken’

Sarah McLachlan’s new album, Better Broken, debuted at No. 8 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, marking her seventh Top 10 on this tally of her celebrated career. Better Broken is McLachlan’s first album of original material since 2014, and the collection also reached No. 7 on both the Top Current Album Sales and Americana/Folk Albums charts, selling 10,500 copies in its first week of release. McLachlan’s previous Top Album Sales Top 10s include 2014’s Shine On (No. 4), 2010’s Laws of Illusion (No. 3), 2006’s Wintersong (No. 7), 2003’s Afterglow (No. 2), 1999’s Mirrorball (No. 3) and 1997’s Surfacing (No. 2). Meanwhile, the top three spots on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart feature a trio of strong debuts, as Cardi B’s AM I THE DRAMA? launches at No. 1, followed by Nine Inch Nails’ TRON: Ares soundtrack at No. 2, and Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks‘ reissue Buckingham Nicks sits at No. 3. (Billboard)