Savage X Fenty Drops A New Rihanna-Inspired Maternity Collection

PRPhotos.com

Rihanna's fashion company, Savage x Fenty, just dropped its all-new maternity collection. She modeled one of the bras on Instagram in a photo that shows her holding 1-year-old RZA, her son with A$AP Rocky. She wears a simple black bra featuring cups that open up for breastfeeding access, as demonstrated by the baby. Rihanna designed the new line to offer comfortable and functional pieces that “don't sacrifice style and sexiness.”

In addition to the bralettes, the line also includes a new graphic T-shirt with the phrase “MAKE MORE BABIES.” “I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel good while being a parent,” Rihanna tells Vogue. “The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journey.”