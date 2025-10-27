Sean “Diddy” Combs Set To Be Released From Prison In May 2028

Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced on October 3 to 50 months in prison for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, with his release expected on May 8, 2028, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, factoring in time served and good behavior. Acquitted of more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges, Combs has appealed the sentence, though prospects for success are slim. At sentencing, Judge Arun Subramanian told Combs that “there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” while encouraging the disgraced entertainment mogul to devote his future to supporting victims of domestic violence. “The same power you used to hurt women, you can use to help them,” he said. “I’m counting on you to make the most of your second chance.” Despite the conviction, lead counsel Marc Agnifilo said Combs hopes to “make something special out of his life,” while adding that getting involved in music again is “way down the road.” (Variety)