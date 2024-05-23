Home » R&B News » Sean Kingston Arrested Following Raid On His Miami Home

Broward County Sheriff’s deputies and a police SWAT team executed a search warrant on Sean Kingston’s Miami home on Thursday. The case is tied to a civil complaint filed against Kingston by Ver Ver Entertainment, regarding an unpaid debt on a $150,000 entertainment system. That system was removed from the home, and Kingston’s 61-year-old mother, Janice Turner, was reportedly taken into custody on multiple charges of fraud and theft. The rapper wasn’t home at the time, but was later arrested last night after a performance in Southern California. Earlier in the day, he responded to the raid and his mother’s arrest by trying to downplay the situation in an Instagram story: “People love negative energy! I am good and so is my mother! My lawyers are handling everything as we speak.” (TMZ)

