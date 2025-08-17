Sean Kingston Sentenced To 42 Months In Prison Over $1 Million Fraud Scheme

Sean Kingston has been sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison over his $1 million wire fraud trial in South Florida. The 35-year-old singer, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, was previously found guilty of wire fraud back in March alongside his mother, Janice Turner, who was already sentenced to five years in prison and three years probation in July. Both Kingston and Turner were found guilty on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud, with each charge carrying a maximum of 20 years in prison. Kingston and his lawyers had earlier asked the judge to consider home confinement due to the non-violent nature of his crime, and the fact that Kingston had repaid many of the victims of his fraud scheme. Prosecutors in the case accused the pair of defrauding the sellers of high-end specialty vehicles, jewelry, and luxury goods bought with fraudulent documents. (Variety)