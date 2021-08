PRPhotos.com

MTV announced Tuesday (Aug. 24th) that Shawn Mendes, Doja Cat, Chlöe and Twenty One Pilots will perform at the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards.

The four acts will join previously announced performers Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, Foo Fighters and Camila Cabello for the live event, set to take place on Sept. 12th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Chlöe, who is half of Chlöe x Halle, will make her solo debut with the TV premiere of “Have Mercy” off of her upcoming album.