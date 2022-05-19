Sean Paul Says Beyonce Confronted Him About Dating Rumors Years Ago

PRPhotos.com

Sean Paul has revealed that Beyonce confronted him about dating rumors back in the day when they collaborated on their hit “Baby Boy.” During an interview with The Daily Beast, Sean Paul explained that he only performed “Baby Boy” with Beyonce three times. When asked if he hooked up with Beyonce, Sean Paul said, “Laughs Nah! I wish I did! She’s beautiful.”

Sean Paul claimed that Beyonce pulled him aside when they performed together at the MTV Europe Music Awards in November 2003. He explained, “She was pissed and was like ‘I need to speak to you,’. So, we go back and talk and she’s like ‘What’s all these rumors about?’ and I’m like ‘Yo, I’m not saying s**t,’ and she’s like ‘These rumors f**k with my career. I just want you to know that.'”

Sean Paul said that the rumors may have affected his working relationship with Beyonce because he was cut from a planned performance of “Baby Boy” at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2003. He said, “I’m sitting there in the crowd with my present wife and Paris Hilton is sitting in front of me. Beyoncé is coming down the stairs singing the song and Paris Hilton turns to me and goes ‘Why aren’t you up there?’ It was embarrassing and weird.”

After that incident, the two went to Washington D.C. where they were set to perform the song once more — before Sean Paul called it off at the last minute. He said, “I went there, did my show, and then waited around for a while. And I got pissed off. They were like ‘There are 3,000 influential people waiting out there for you to do it.’ And I was like, ‘There were 50 million people watching the VMAs. I’m not doing it.’ And I left.”