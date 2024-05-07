Security Guard Shot During Drive-By Outside Drake’s Residence

Canadian police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place outside Drake’s Toronto mansion that left a security guard at the property severely injured. It remains unclear if Drake was at home or not at the time. The incident took place around 2 a.m. outside of Drake’s 50,000-square-foot mansion on Park Lane Circle, where Toronto Police Inspector Paul Krawczyk said officers found a man “suffering from an apparent gunshot wound” when they arrived at the scene. He was hospitalized in “serious condition.” The suspects apparently fled in a vehicle and remain at large, with police revealing that the shooting had been captured on video. This follows a weekend of highly personal diss tracks being traded back and forth between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. (CBC News)